Audio overhaul

Along with a couple of little tweaks to the game, the main reason for this update is to try and fix an issue which was causing the game to randomly crash (usually while streaming publicly...which is doubly annoying).

A bit of background info

The codec for the .ogg vorbis format I was using occasionally seemed to trigger crashes on some platforms, and I'm wondering if it's this that has caused the occasional crashing that some of us have seen on Windows 10 systems too.

I have now replaced all of the .ogg files with .opus files which has not only reduced the overall size of the game, it may actually fix the crashing too! 🤞

I have tested it at my end and didn't notice any issues with it running or loading previously saved games, but if anyone spots the game doing anything weird from an audio point of view, please do let me know.

Sorry this update is a bit heavier than the usual tweaks, but a large portion of the game's weight has been replaced with the new audio files.

Fingers crossed!

Tom