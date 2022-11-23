Steam Awards 2022: Nominate Escape Simulator!

Can we count on your vote? ✔️

The Steam Awards 2022 have officially kicked off! While Escape Simulator has been out for over a year now, our game is still eligible for a nomination in the Labor of Love category. This category was established to reward games that are still being nurtured after the initial release date.

Over the past year, we have put in a lot of work to continually expand upon the base game. So far, we have added nine free rooms, greatly improved the room editor and released the additional Steampunk DLC. We still have several free rooms in development and we are also releasing the Wild West DLC on December 8th, which you should definitely add to your wishlist! 😉

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2175260/Escape_Simulator_Wild_West_DLC/

So if you want to show us some additional love and support, please consider nominating Escape Simulator for this category. It would truly mean a lot to all of us here at Pine Studio!

Get cozy with Escape Simulator this Autumn! 🍁

Want to play Escape Simulator with one of your friends, but they haven't gotten around to purchasing the game just yet? Well, have we got news for you! Escape Simulator is part of the Autumn Sale, which means you can currently purchase the game with a 25% discount right here! Additionally, the Steampunk DLC is also currently on sale, so if you haven't boarded the Valor yet, now would be the right time!

Feeling creative? 🎨

Can't wait for the Wild West DLC to arrive on December 8th? Neither can we! That's why we are currently running a fanart contest. We will be selecting two winners who will each receive two keys for the Wild West DLC on the release date! Entries can be submitted until December 5th on our official Discord or subreddit. More information about the contest can be found here. We can't wait to see what all of you will submit!

♥ Pine team