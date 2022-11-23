Patch 0.4.6 - Accessibility Update

Happy Thanksgiving!

This is one of the largest client patches in a while and includes some bug fixes as well as a ton of accessibility updates.

I'll be streaming this patch at 6pm PST tonight (11/23/2022), along with doing a 5000 Relic Giveaway to one lucky viewer!

Accessibility

Link Highlights - When hovering or dragging a unit with Link capabilities it will highlight the slots its connected to.

Large Text Mode - This is an early version of a large text mode so it only works for core gameplay UI right now (Units, Rituals etc.). Let me know if you run into any issues with it. I recommend enabling this is you're playing on a small screen like the Steam Deck or if you're sitting far away from the screen such as a TV.

Upgraded Unit UX - There is now a gold star on every upgraded unit to clearly denote its been upgraded. This should also be clear no matter what effects are on the unit. If you find an instance where it is no longer clear the unit is upgraded, let me know.

These can be toggled on/off through in the gameplay tab of the Settings

Archdemons

Bullhead - The first Non-Beast you acquire each round gains the Beast tag. Beasts gain +2 Attack

Razcal

If your Front Row is full and in alphabetical order, they all gain +1 Attack permanently

-> Odd number slots give +2 Health and Even Number slots give +2 Attack

Text clarifications

Ten Foot -> Your board cannot have links. All Starting units gain +1/+1 per Archdemon Level

Baron -> All Artifacts are a level higher, but you cannot see Cost Level 7 Artifacts

Pandara -> The first unit you acquire each level gains one of Ranged, Hidden, Stunning Strike or Siege

Artifacts

Flying Boars - 4 Cost -> 5 Cost

Forgotten Mercenaries - 5 Cost -> 4 Cost

When a Mounted Unit Attacks, it gains +2/+1 permanently

-> When a Mounted Unit Attacks, it gains +1/+1 permanently

Scholars Pledge - 3 Cost -> 4 Cost

When you cast a ritual, all magical units gain +2/+1 permanently

-> When you cast a ritual, all magical units gain +1/+1 permanently

Units

Great Bite -> 2 Cost -> 3 Cost (this only effects promotions)

Cychops -> Has Barrier and now gains buff from his own Barrier

Fixed Issues

At least one instance of crashing when conceding during combat has been resolved

When a 3rd player dies to a ghost as the 1st player is winning the server now properly handles the gameover client calls so you should no longer be disconnected

You can now emote during the last fight of the game

New Groundson Cosmetic!

Finally there's a new cosmetic for Groundson

Mana Groundson

Mana Groundson and Bullhead are now available in the store! Hope to see you all for some games later tonight at the Dev Stream + Giveaway! As always thanks for your amazing feedback and helping make HFT the best it can be!