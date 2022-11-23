 Skip to content

Kainga update for 23 November 2022

Kainga Patch 0.9.01

Doing a quick fix to ease a couple of issues that came up.

I also added a follow cam, when you have someone selected, press [F] and the camera will follow them! :)
Until next time,
-Kainga Dev

Changes:

  • Hakken houses no longer have the swap button
  • Double clicking a unit into a transport will no longer send them into the void
  • Fixed glassblower and stonemine’s smoke
  • Fixed an issue where trades and demands weren’t accessible nearby cliffs
  • Crustaceans will no longer create a void in Darkwood
  • Fixed the pillow hitbox in the skyloft
  • Improved the Passarolla balloon pathing
  • Increased the size of the Chinese font
  • Fixed some scaling issues on some screen sizes
  • Made it easier to break cages
  • Added a "Follow Cam" button ( F )

