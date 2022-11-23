Kainga Patch 0.9.01

Doing a quick fix to ease a couple of issues that came up.
I also added a follow cam, when you have someone selected, press [F] and the camera will follow them! :)
Until next time,
-Kainga Dev
Changes:
- Hakken houses no longer have the swap button
- Double clicking a unit into a transport will no longer send them into the void
- Fixed glassblower and stonemine’s smoke
- Fixed an issue where trades and demands weren’t accessible nearby cliffs
- Crustaceans will no longer create a void in Darkwood
- Fixed the pillow hitbox in the skyloft
- Improved the Passarolla balloon pathing
- Increased the size of the Chinese font
- Fixed some scaling issues on some screen sizes
- Made it easier to break cages
- Added a "Follow Cam" button ( F )
Changed files in this update