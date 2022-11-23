Patch Version v0.301.27 Transmutation

Hey everyone.
The Autumn Sale started and what's a better way to kick it off, than with a new update and a bunch of new features?
Following our RoadMap and the players' feedback, we bring you the Patch notes for:
Version v0.301.27 - Transmutation
New Upgrade:
- Transmutation Station - A new upgrade available for the apothecary
that will allow players to transmute resources.
To craft it, you will need Tier- 2 - Wood x2, Tier- 2 - Herbs x2 & Gold.
It will allow you to transmute lower-tier resources for higher-tier ones with tiers 2-4 unlocked by defeating their corresponding Bosses.
New Features:
- Zoom When Crafting, a new option in the in-game settings allows you
opt-out from zooming into none customization based Workstations. (Quest Menu / Apothecary etc.)
Changes:
- Improved the Tooltips in the build menu to provide the effects & Requirements
of the item in question.
- Added new flavour text to some of the existing tooltips.
- Defeating the Alpha Pack will now unlock Tier 2 Transmutation at the Transmutation Station.
- Defeating the Orc Warlord will now unlock Tier 3 Transmutation at the Transmutation Station.
- Defeating the Ice Titan will now unlock Tier 4 Transmutation at the Transmutation Station.
Fixes & Improvements:
- Fixed a bug within the Quest Menu that under certain circumstances quests could have been
created with the wrong quest parameters while crafting was in progress.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes Heroes would trigger a "Can't Reach Vendor" Notification, even though there was no actual reason for this to happen.
- Increased the Amount of Fireworks at the inn when a boss is defeated.
If you would like to have your heroes featured in our announcements or events, head over to our Discord Channel, and share your pictures in the Pictures-Galore Channel.
Happy questing everyone!
Loke & Chaya. 🧙♂️🧙♀️
