Patch Version v0.301.27 Transmutation

Hey everyone.

The Autumn Sale started and what's a better way to kick it off, than with a new update and a bunch of new features?

Following our RoadMap and the players' feedback, we bring you the Patch notes for:

Version v0.301.27 - Transmutation

New Upgrade:

Transmutation Station - A new upgrade available for the apothecary

that will allow players to transmute resources.



To craft it, you will need Tier- 2 - Wood x2, Tier- 2 - Herbs x2 & Gold.



It will allow you to transmute lower-tier resources for higher-tier ones with tiers 2-4 unlocked by defeating their corresponding Bosses.

New Features:

Zoom When Crafting, a new option in the in-game settings allows you

opt-out from zooming into none customization based Workstations. (Quest Menu / Apothecary etc.)

Changes:

Improved the Tooltips in the build menu to provide the effects & Requirements

of the item in question. Added new flavour text to some of the existing tooltips.

Defeating the Alpha Pack will now unlock Tier 2 Transmutation at the Transmutation Station.

Defeating the Orc Warlord will now unlock Tier 3 Transmutation at the Transmutation Station.

Defeating the Ice Titan will now unlock Tier 4 Transmutation at the Transmutation Station.

Fixes & Improvements:

Fixed a bug within the Quest Menu that under certain circumstances quests could have been

created with the wrong quest parameters while crafting was in progress. Fixed an issue where sometimes Heroes would trigger a "Can't Reach Vendor" Notification, even though there was no actual reason for this to happen.

Increased the Amount of Fireworks at the inn when a boss is defeated.

Happy questing everyone!

Loke & Chaya. 🧙‍♂️🧙‍♀️