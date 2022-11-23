 Skip to content

A Hero's Rest update for 23 November 2022

Patch Version v0.301.27 Transmutation

Patch Version v0.301.27 Transmutation

Hey everyone.

The Autumn Sale started and what's a better way to kick it off, than with a new update and a bunch of new features?

Following our RoadMap and the players' feedback, we bring you the Patch notes for:
Version v0.301.27 - Transmutation

New Upgrade:

  • Transmutation Station - A new upgrade available for the apothecary
    that will allow players to transmute resources.

    To craft it, you will need Tier- 2 - Wood x2, Tier- 2 - Herbs x2 & Gold.

    It will allow you to transmute lower-tier resources for higher-tier ones with tiers 2-4 unlocked by defeating their corresponding Bosses.

New Features:

  • Zoom When Crafting, a new option in the in-game settings allows you
    opt-out from zooming into none customization based Workstations. (Quest Menu / Apothecary etc.)

Changes:

  • Improved the Tooltips in the build menu to provide the effects & Requirements
    of the item in question.
  • Added new flavour text to some of the existing tooltips.
  • Defeating the Alpha Pack will now unlock Tier 2 Transmutation at the Transmutation Station.
  • Defeating the Orc Warlord will now unlock Tier 3 Transmutation at the Transmutation Station.
  • Defeating the Ice Titan will now unlock Tier 4 Transmutation at the Transmutation Station.

Fixes & Improvements:

  • Fixed a bug within the Quest Menu that under certain circumstances quests could have been
    created with the wrong quest parameters while crafting was in progress.
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes Heroes would trigger a "Can't Reach Vendor" Notification, even though there was no actual reason for this to happen.
  • Increased the Amount of Fireworks at the inn when a boss is defeated.

If you would like to have your heroes featured in our announcements or events, head over to our Discord Channel, and share your pictures in the Pictures-Galore Channel.

Happy questing everyone!

Loke & Chaya. 🧙‍♂️🧙‍♀️

