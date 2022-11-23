Patch 0.6.2

Hello!
We've fixed some important issues and added a couple of new buildings
- Fixed the issue with the first mission to build 3 Farms. It should work always work now!
- Fixed the issue when the housing got to 0 after removing some buildings.
- Added the Large Water Apartments and the Water Chapel
- Other minor fixes
We are working on more small fixes and improving some of the UI issues, so expect more patches soon!
The next big content update will come in 1 or 2 weeks.
Thank you!
