Patch 0.6.2

Hello!

We've fixed some important issues and added a couple of new buildings

Fixed the issue with the first mission to build 3 Farms. It should work always work now!

Fixed the issue when the housing got to 0 after removing some buildings.

Added the Large Water Apartments and the Water Chapel

Other minor fixes

We are working on more small fixes and improving some of the UI issues, so expect more patches soon!

The next big content update will come in 1 or 2 weeks.

Thank you!