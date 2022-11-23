 Skip to content

Everything Has Arms update for 23 November 2022

Capture the Flag has Arms!

Build 10000946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An all new game mode is coming to Everything has Arms! 4 vs 4 Capture the Flag!

The multiplayer classic now has arms. Grab the opponents flag and bring it your base to score!
To make it more interesting we added some new gadgets: Pick from 4 Weapon types to help you attack or defend:

👉 Finger Guns: Fast shooting projectiles, best way to tickle people while in the air.
✊ Fist Launcher: Slow moving projectiles that pack a punch!
💪 Super Gooper: No damage, but creates a big ol' slow zone.
👌 Sharp Shooter: Great at long distances. Poke your opponents from the other side of the map!

Changelog 0.10 -flag has arms!
💪 A new Game Mode! 4 vs 4 Capture the Flag!
👉 Steal the opponents flag and bring it to your base
👉 4 Weapon Types, most of them have arms (or hands at least)
👉 Hide to heal yourself!

💪 Improved movement stability. Now the grab button actually does the grabbing.

