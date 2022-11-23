Version 1.000 Patch Notes

Patch Notes v1.000
Added: 3 challenges. Which you can complete several times and get some extra bonuses.
Added: Adventure training. You can gain some more bonuses for Adventure only. Check HTP page for more information.
Added: Two new laboratory misc upgrades related with Adventure training.
Added: A new Diamond Mine bonus.
Added: Nano Worker laboratory upgrades.
Added: New achievements.
Fixed: Talents will not give any bonuses at level 0.
Fixed: Quest related bug.
Fixed: Adventure inventory will not cut off after changing screen resolution.
Fixed: Soldier buy max not working properly.
Fixed: You can not click the bonus toggle which is already active for Diamond mine.
Fixed: Progress bar not working in Adventure screen.
Changed: Rebuild confirmation panel settings.
Changed: Offline progress panel is now scrollable.
Changed: Nano Workers base worker costs reduced from 1e60 to 1e20.
Changed: Dungeon progress now ticks 10 times per second.
