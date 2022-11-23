 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

After The Fall update for 23 November 2022

It's time for the Steam Awards Nominations!

Share · View all patches · Build 10000914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

You can vote on various games for the Steam Awards during the upcoming Winter Sale, but we need you to nominate us this week! Until the 29th of November, you can submit your nominations for your favorite games this year, and we hope After the Fall is one of them!

After the Fall was created with co-op action in mind, and from hearing your stories about connecting family members with each other, making new friends on Harvest Runs, and teaming up to tackle the hardest of challenges, it's for certain ATF is better with friends! The team has worked hard to improve After the Fall and continues to put in the effort to ensure you will enjoy the best co-op experience in VR.

Stay frosty, Runners!

Changed depots in internal-debug branch

View more data in app history for build 10000914
Snowbreed Content Depot 751631
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link