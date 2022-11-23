It's time for the Steam Awards Nominations!

You can vote on various games for the Steam Awards during the upcoming Winter Sale, but we need you to nominate us this week! Until the 29th of November, you can submit your nominations for your favorite games this year, and we hope After the Fall is one of them!

After the Fall was created with co-op action in mind, and from hearing your stories about connecting family members with each other, making new friends on Harvest Runs, and teaming up to tackle the hardest of challenges, it's for certain ATF is better with friends! The team has worked hard to improve After the Fall and continues to put in the effort to ensure you will enjoy the best co-op experience in VR.

Stay frosty, Runners!