Battle Bands Early Access Patch #21

No, your ears do not deceive you, you're listening to Riff Radio!

Early Access Patch #21 is coming at you fast and hot with balance changes and bugfixes. This patch focuses on starter decks and upgrades, along with a few other tweaks.

The Tour Score Leaderboard has been reset to account for the now fixed exploit!

Balance Changes:

"Free Jammin'" (Both) "Zen" upgrade added and card restriction removed.

"Free Jammin'" (Guitar) "Exciting" upgrade removed.

"Instrumental Jam" added "Epic" upgrade.*

"Wild Jam" Gives 2 protection on complete.

"Building" upgrade now gives +2 hype per "Snare Hit" in active song section.

"Clever" upgrade now gives -3 Opposing Band Hype on complete.

"Pensive" upgrade bot priority lowered.

"Loud Lick" upgrade "Ruthless" Replaced with "Well Timed"

"Jazzy Hook" (Bass) upgrade "Incredible" replaced with "Epic"*

"Spicy Verse" (Bass) upgrade "Pensive" replaced with "Pacing"*

"Loud Beat" upgrade "Heavy" replaced with "Better"

"Jazzy Hook" (Drums) upgrade "Fierce" replaced with "Epic"*

"Brilliant Bridge" (Drums) upgrade "Fierce" replaced with "Better"

"Brilliant Bridge" (Keyboard) upgrade "Extra" & "Wicked" replaced with "Warm" & "Epic"*

"Catchy Chorus" (Keyboard) upgrade "Wicked" replaced with "Pacing"*

Pacing: Draw 1 out of 2 random cards.

Epic: +4 capacity +9 hype.

*Warm: Adds 1 Speed Keys to the top of the deck.

Player Starting Deck Changes:

One fewer quick in each starting deck!

One fewer Song Section in each starting deck!

Fixes:

Removed ability to modify Tour Amplifier settings for re-loaded games.

Changed outcome screen to hide default band name while loading server data.

Fixed issue where facial hair was missing from in-game portraits

Removed baked-in shadow from the Main Menu texture.

All Boss NPC's have had their cast shadows re-worked to appear more cohesive across all arenas as well as in the Local Legends Compendium.

Updated the Upgrade pip texture to be sharper and scale a bit better when there is only 1 pip on a card.

"Moment" icon in Tour Mode updated to appear more cohesive across all Themes

And that wraps up today's Riff Radio news update! Be sure to join our Discord if you're looking for new band-mates to play with or want to give us some feedback. We love hearing from you punks, so don't be shy and as always- thanks for listening!

