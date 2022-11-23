Nominate Kainga in the Steam Awards

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

What an amazing 24 hours I’ve had since announcing that Kainga is leaving Early Access on December 6th and moving to Version 1.0! Everyone has been so supportive in helping me spread the word.

To add to even more excitement, Kainga is up for nomination at the Steam Awards. I would love if you took a second to nominate Kainga by checking the box at the top of this post.

To say thank you for the incredible support and interest, I’ve also put Kainga on sale for a limited time as part of the Steam Autumn Sale! Now is your chance to pick up the game and check out all the new Update 0.9 content before it leaves Early Access on December 6.

25% OFF SALE

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1269710

Pick up Kainga at a massively discounted price before Version 1.0 is released on December 6th.

See you in the Belowlands!