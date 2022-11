Share · View all patches · Build 10000800 · Last edited 23 November 2022 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patching out some bugs that happens to fly over our head.

V.2.0.1

Putting back the description of each character when they're introduced.

Changing Lorem Ipsum to the right sentences.

Adding texts on Developer Room.

Remember to follow us on other social media to avoid missing any important news!

Discord: Dragon Emperors Server

Facebook: Oracle of Forgotten Testament

Twitter: @TouhouOracle

Tumblr: Touhou Oracle on Tumblr