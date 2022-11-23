Brand New DLCs - Skirmish Game Mode & Free Content Update

Updates to King Arthur: Knight's Tale have been released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.

Patch v1.3.0

Knights,

We are happy to announce that a new update is now live for King Arthur: Knight's Tale and two new DLCs are also available for purchase on Steam.

The new update adds a brand new optional Skirmish Game Mode to the game. In this mode, you'll be able to play through various unique mini-scenarios - all of which feature ten encounters, each more challenging than the previous one. Currently we have three mini-scenarios available: "The Trials of Sir Tewelyn" is free to play and added to the game with the patch for everyone, while "The Painted Devils" and the "Rogues and Renegades" skirmish maps are available as DLCs on Steam.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2221040/King_Arthur_Knights_Tale__Pict_Skirmish_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2221041/King_Arthur_Knigths_Tale__Brigands_Skirmish_Pack/

"The Trials of Sir Tewelyn" lets you control the infamous Sir Tewelyn and his Lost army (you might remember him from the story campaign), the first DLC focuses on the Pict faction, while the second follows a band of renegade Brigands. You can access the Skirmishes from the Main Menu. Do note that your campaign progress won't affect any of it and won't be affected by your Skirmish progress either, this is a separate game mode. By completing these challenges, you can earn three new Achievements to show off your mastery of tactics and strategy.

Patch notes

New

Skirmish Game Mode: The Trials of Sir Tewelyn The Painted Devils Rogues and Renegades

New difficulty level - Moderate The Resting place heals 50% of your Heroes' HP and Armour Enemies get a -15% damage output and -15% Vitality, HP and Armour compared to Hard difficulty Developer comment: the new difficulty level was created for players who found no challenge on Normal difficulty but ran into hopeless situations many times in the campaign on Hard

3 new Achievements added - one for each of the new mini-scenarios

Misc

From now on, dead Heroes cannot be selected when using a Shrine

Changed the icon of Cover to an improved version

The Outnumbered and Duel states received their respective UI icons

Redesigned the description of all special enchants which require any in-mission action before they could be used

There was no pop-up window greeting the player when they defeated Balor. There is one now

Changed the icon of the Banshee's Scream skill

The Windmaster's Hurricane skill will now spawn 3 tiles away from our Hero instead of 2

Removed the 'adjacent' word from the description of the Lightning Strike skill

All active skills coming from items were reviewed and some received new tags (AoE, Fire, Lightning etc)

All skills and enchants were reviewed. Added missing skill tags to various active skills (especially the Support tag to support skills)

From now on, equipped items will always be displayed on the right side of the screen

If an item grants a skill for the Hero, the skill's description will be displayed in the item's tooltip as well

The description of skills which could be used after satisfying a certain condition was improved

Controller: you can now decide into which of the two slots do you place your Potion(s) and/or your scroll(s)

Balance

Removed a few enemies from every main encounter in The Atonement of Sir Lucan mission

Rebalanced one of the encounters in the Blackened Heart mission where we faced a dozen of Demonic Possessed knights

Rebalanced The Return of the White Knight mission: The 2nd wave will arrive a turn later in the first encounter Removed a few enemies from every enemy group / wave



Fixed bugs

Misc

Fixed an issue where if an Endgame mission was failed in Roguelite mode, no more mission was available. Now, the failed mission remains available on the Adventure Map

Fixed the Corrupt Armour passive of the Master of Hexes skill: first, if more Arcanists casted the spell, the effect could not stack and secondly, if one of our Arcanists had the passive learned, all the other Arcanists received the effect of this passive as well

The Ice Shield and Ice Wall skills received an Ice tag

Fixed the missing Demonic Possession tag on a handful of villagers in The Return of Morgana le Fay mission

Fixed an issue where the Desecrated Ground did not damage Lost units when casted

Fixed the description of the Vanguard's Counter Attack skill. The ability triggers on the first incoming frontal attack of the turn

Fixed the description of the Old Faith Ritual decree. The description now reflects the correct effect of the decree which decreases the number of turns in treatment to one

Fixed an issue related to the Old Faith Ritual decree where sometimes the treatment option vanished in the Cathedral and no Hero could be enrolled

Fixed the Hurricane skill which could target our hidden Heroes as well

Fixed an issue where after saving a progress and later reloading that save could rarely increase the weapon damage or decrease the amount of AP of our Heroes

Added some missing banters to Sir Bedivere

Fixed the sound of the Geyser skill of the Windcaller. The sound settings could not affect the volume of this skill

Fixed the First Dodge passive skill. Until now, our Heroes could dodge more than one incoming ranged attack's damage if the same ranged unit targeted them

Fixed various issues appearing on Ultrawide resolution

Fixed the name of a male NPC

Balor's faction background has been corrected from Pict to Fomorian

Maps