Brand New DLCs - Skirmish Game Mode & Free Content Update

Updates to King Arthur: Knight's Tale have been released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.
Patch v1.3.0
Knights,
We are happy to announce that a new update is now live for King Arthur: Knight's Tale and two new DLCs are also available for purchase on Steam.
The new update adds a brand new optional Skirmish Game Mode to the game. In this mode, you'll be able to play through various unique mini-scenarios - all of which feature ten encounters, each more challenging than the previous one. Currently we have three mini-scenarios available: "The Trials of Sir Tewelyn" is free to play and added to the game with the patch for everyone, while "The Painted Devils" and the "Rogues and Renegades" skirmish maps are available as DLCs on Steam.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2221040/King_Arthur_Knights_Tale__Pict_Skirmish_Pack/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2221041/King_Arthur_Knigths_Tale__Brigands_Skirmish_Pack/
"The Trials of Sir Tewelyn" lets you control the infamous Sir Tewelyn and his Lost army (you might remember him from the story campaign), the first DLC focuses on the Pict faction, while the second follows a band of renegade Brigands. You can access the Skirmishes from the Main Menu. Do note that your campaign progress won't affect any of it and won't be affected by your Skirmish progress either, this is a separate game mode. By completing these challenges, you can earn three new Achievements to show off your mastery of tactics and strategy.
Patch notes
New
-
Skirmish Game Mode:
- The Trials of Sir Tewelyn
- The Painted Devils
- Rogues and Renegades
-
New difficulty level - Moderate
- The Resting place heals 50% of your Heroes' HP and Armour
- Enemies get a -15% damage output and -15% Vitality, HP and Armour compared to Hard difficulty
- Developer comment: the new difficulty level was created for players who found no challenge on Normal difficulty but ran into hopeless situations many times in the campaign on Hard
-
3 new Achievements added - one for each of the new mini-scenarios
Misc
- From now on, dead Heroes cannot be selected when using a Shrine
- Changed the icon of Cover to an improved version
- The Outnumbered and Duel states received their respective UI icons
- Redesigned the description of all special enchants which require any in-mission action before they could be used
- There was no pop-up window greeting the player when they defeated Balor. There is one now
- Changed the icon of the Banshee's Scream skill
- The Windmaster's Hurricane skill will now spawn 3 tiles away from our Hero instead of 2
- Removed the 'adjacent' word from the description of the Lightning Strike skill
- All active skills coming from items were reviewed and some received new tags (AoE, Fire, Lightning etc)
- All skills and enchants were reviewed. Added missing skill tags to various active skills (especially the Support tag to support skills)
- From now on, equipped items will always be displayed on the right side of the screen
- If an item grants a skill for the Hero, the skill's description will be displayed in the item's tooltip as well
- The description of skills which could be used after satisfying a certain condition was improved
- Controller: you can now decide into which of the two slots do you place your Potion(s) and/or your scroll(s)
Balance
-
Removed a few enemies from every main encounter in The Atonement of Sir Lucan mission
-
Rebalanced one of the encounters in the Blackened Heart mission where we faced a dozen of Demonic Possessed knights
-
Rebalanced The Return of the White Knight mission:
- The 2nd wave will arrive a turn later in the first encounter
- Removed a few enemies from every enemy group / wave
Fixed bugs
Misc
- Fixed an issue where if an Endgame mission was failed in Roguelite mode, no more mission was available. Now, the failed mission remains available on the Adventure Map
- Fixed the Corrupt Armour passive of the Master of Hexes skill: first, if more Arcanists casted the spell, the effect could not stack and secondly, if one of our Arcanists had the passive learned, all the other Arcanists received the effect of this passive as well
- The Ice Shield and Ice Wall skills received an Ice tag
- Fixed the missing Demonic Possession tag on a handful of villagers in The Return of Morgana le Fay mission
- Fixed an issue where the Desecrated Ground did not damage Lost units when casted
- Fixed the description of the Vanguard's Counter Attack skill. The ability triggers on the first incoming frontal attack of the turn
- Fixed the description of the Old Faith Ritual decree. The description now reflects the correct effect of the decree which decreases the number of turns in treatment to one
- Fixed an issue related to the Old Faith Ritual decree where sometimes the treatment option vanished in the Cathedral and no Hero could be enrolled
- Fixed the Hurricane skill which could target our hidden Heroes as well
- Fixed an issue where after saving a progress and later reloading that save could rarely increase the weapon damage or decrease the amount of AP of our Heroes
- Added some missing banters to Sir Bedivere
- Fixed the sound of the Geyser skill of the Windcaller. The sound settings could not affect the volume of this skill
- Fixed the First Dodge passive skill. Until now, our Heroes could dodge more than one incoming ranged attack's damage if the same ranged unit targeted them
- Fixed various issues appearing on Ultrawide resolution
- Fixed the name of a male NPC
- Balor's faction background has been corrected from Pict to Fomorian
Maps
-
Fixed the bone cages in the Lord of Plenty mission which did not disappear if one completed the encounter in less than 3 turns
-
Fixed some areas in The Reckoning mission where our Heroes could stuck
-
Fixed the Unseelie and Seelie gates in The Blackthorn Council as they could get multiple turns in a row
-
Fixed the Find the Red Knight objective in The Knight in Red mission as the objective could not be completed
-
Fixed some enemy units which could become inactive if the HP of the Red Knight decreased significantly before any of these enemy units was killed in The Knight in Red mission
-
Fixed some broken objectives in the From Deep Below mission
-
Fixed an issue where worms could spawn outside of the encounter in the Siege Breakers mission
-
The Gathering mission's briefing window received a Pict sign indicating their presence in the mission
-
One of the encounters in The Gathering could be bypassed without triggering the battle. This has been fixed
-
Fixed an area in the Hidden Tribe mission where our Heroes could stuck into terrain elements
-
Fixed an encounter in the Best Served Cold mission where the reinforcement units treated their allies as enemies
-
Fixed an issue in The Artificer mission where Sir Mordred's banter were played sometimes even if the Hero was not in the party
-
Fixed one of the encounters in the Cave of Shadow and in The Reckoning missions as the boundaries of the combat area were not set
-
There was the wrong enemy type (Unseelie) displayed on the Artificer mission's briefing window instead of Seelie. This has been corrected
-
Fixed the Bone Totem's missing Detailed Info Panel in The Curse of Enid mission
-
If the deer died in The Curse of Enid mission, the mission failed. This has been fixed
-
The portal in the Balor's Might mission can no longer be interacted with. The issue appeare only when a controller was used
-
The Beastmaster mission's briefing window displays Pict enemies as well
-
The Reckoning mission's briefing window displays Fomorian enemies as well
-
Fixed minor, non-game breaking issues in several missions, namely:
- Forbidden Keep
- Old Monastery
- Treachery
- The Ancient Throne
- Cave of Shadows
- The Wild Hunt
- With Prayer and Incense
- The Black Keep
- Bad Omens
- The Curse of Sir Bors
- The Unseelie Court
- Developer comment: due to the numerous changes on these maps, in-mission progress has been reset
Changed files in this update