 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cats and the Other Lives update for 23 November 2022

Autumn Sale and Hotfix!

Share · View all patches · Build 10000789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings to All Followers of Bastet!

We’d like to thank everyone who played CatOL and supported us during the launch!

We have started with a Very Positive score of 97% thanks to your beautiful reviews!

We have just shared a Hotfix for those of you who have experienced the Continue game freeze issue. All you need to do is update the game in your Steam Library and continue playing!

We also want to share that we will be keeping our 20% Launch Discount throughout the Autumn Sale so it might be a good time to become a domestic cat and dive into the mysteries of a broken family…

Thank you!

Team Cultic

Changed files in this update

Depot 1360391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link