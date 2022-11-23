Autumn Sale and Hotfix!

Greetings to All Followers of Bastet!

We’d like to thank everyone who played CatOL and supported us during the launch!

We have started with a Very Positive score of 97% thanks to your beautiful reviews!

We have just shared a Hotfix for those of you who have experienced the Continue game freeze issue. All you need to do is update the game in your Steam Library and continue playing!

We also want to share that we will be keeping our 20% Launch Discount throughout the Autumn Sale so it might be a good time to become a domestic cat and dive into the mysteries of a broken family…

Thank you!

Team Cultic