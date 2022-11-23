 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deadly Broadcast update for 23 November 2022

Broadcast is getting Deadlier! New Improvements and Lots of Bug Fixing

Share · View all patches · Build 10000782 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Broadcast is getting Deadlier day by day guys. The team is working very hard to fix the bugs, make the gameplay experience better and increase the performance.

The improvements in the new update are listed below:

  • Performance Optimization for Head Camera and Hand Camera
  • Basement is redesigned in Hospital Map
  • Boss AI Bugs are fixed.
  • New Jumpscares and Horror factors are added.
  • Caravan visuals are optimized.
  • Streaming Options are added.
  • Hearts have Skeleton Shields now!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1627855
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link