Broadcast is getting Deadlier! New Improvements and Lots of Bug Fixing

Broadcast is getting Deadlier day by day guys. The team is working very hard to fix the bugs, make the gameplay experience better and increase the performance.
The improvements in the new update are listed below:
- Performance Optimization for Head Camera and Hand Camera
- Basement is redesigned in Hospital Map
- Boss AI Bugs are fixed.
- New Jumpscares and Horror factors are added.
- Caravan visuals are optimized.
- Streaming Options are added.
- Hearts have Skeleton Shields now!
Changed files in this update