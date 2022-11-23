Train Simulator Classic - Update Notes - 23rd November

Today we are bringing an update for the Huddersfield Line. Download Size should be 728.9MB.
- Added Localisation Fixes
- Quick Drive fixes - issues with Huddersfield Bay Platform, and AI not going where it's supposed to.
- Corrections to Class 158 Destinations in Scenarios
- Added Felix and Bolt to Railfan, Quick Drive and one scenario.
- Scenario 06 AI Collision Fixed
- Updated Manual
Scenery Fixes - Various areas of Floating scenery all over the route, Minor scenery fixing all over the route, More fixes to Floating Clutter at various stations.
- Added Felix and Bolt as Scenario Only scenery. (Huddersfield Cats)
- Added Silver Birch Trees around Mirfield
- Fixed Issues with Super Elevation and jumps
- Fixed issues with Cable troughs not ending correctly
- Adding Missing disused footcrossing near Greenfield
- Added Extra GMSR Signs to Leeds
- Added Representation of Huddersfield Stadium
- Fixed various distant terrain gaps
- added Batley Signal Box and Diggle Junction Signal Box
- fixed car stop marker clipping through lamp post at Ravensthorpe
- lowered bushes near Marsden
- fixed floating hedge near Greenfield
- fixed floating fences at Huddersfield
- fixed sign display issues at Huddersfield
- fixed bushes close to track at Stalybridge
- fixed floating posters at Stalybridge
- fixed floating trees near Ardwick Junction
- fixed floating foliage near Manchester Victoria
- fixed clutter issues at Manchester Victoria
- fixed occlusion issues near Manchester Victoria
- Fixing holes in terrain
- added invisible track to block Manchester Victoria P2 trains from opening the wrong side
- Stray Cable Trough and Clocks over platform numbers at Huddersfield
- Various fixes to holes in stations Huddersfield, Leeds, Manchester
- Various improvements to the following stations: Deighton, Slaithwaite, Marsden, Greenfield, Mossley, Batley, Cottingley, Mirfield, Morley, Ravensthorpe
- Updating Signal Scripts - UK Repeater
Other Scenery Improvements
- improved Candle Tower at Leeds to be more accurate to real life
- fixed floating assets at Leeds
- added buildings to Holbeck Depot
- removed jolts in track around Cottingley
- fixed floating lamp post at Cottingley
- fixed crossing alignment at Batley Signal Box
- fixed grass through subway at Batley
- fixed floating clutter at Batley
- fixed floating clutter at Dewsbury
- fixed occlusion clipping through track near Ravensthorpe
- fixed bushes clipping through platform at Mirfield
- added pedestrian underpass at Heaton Lodge Junction
- extended track at Bradley Tunnel for AI purposes
- added extra foliage to line through Bradley Tunnel
- fixed floating station bridge at Deighton
- fixed floating clutter at Huddersfield
- improved clutter around the Mk1 Coach and Class 144 Coach
- improved representation of the mill area at Huddersfield
- fixed floating tunnel portal at Spring Wood Junction
- added extra foliage to Penistone Line
- fixed floating foliage at Slaithwaite
- fixed floating cars at Slaithwaite
- fixed floating house at Slaithwaite
- added missing aqueduct near Marsden
- improved the area by Marsden station
- fixed floating roads at Marsden
- fixed floating clutter at Marsden
- fixed floating assets and foliage by the eastern portal of Standedge Tunnel
- fixed floating banking near the eastern portal of Standedge Tunnel
- fixed floating eastern portal of Standedge Tunnel
- improved Standedge Tunnel occlusion
- fixed two floating footbridges near Diggle Junction
- fixed floating cable trough near Diggle Junction
- fixed cable trough clipping bridge near Diggle Junction
- improved the representation of Saddleworth disued station
- fixed terrain poking through river near Saddleworth
- fixed floating gorse on banking near Greenfield
- fixed floating garage near Greenfield
- fixed cable trough and ballast sticking through bridge near Greenfield
- fixed z-fighting whistle sign near Greenfield
- fixed floating foliage near Mossley
- fixed floating houses near Mossley
- fixed floating clutter at Mossley
- fixed floating walls at Mossley
- fixed missing ballast paint near Mossley
- fixed floating signals SE 7056 and SE 7054 near Mossley
- fixed misaligned junction boxes near Mossley
- added track access point near Mossley
- fixed floating foliage near Stalybridge
- improved Stalybridge Tunnel occlusion
- fixed ballast and foliage clipping through bridge at Stalybridge
- fixed misaligned junction boxes at Stalybridge
- fixed floating clutter at Stalybridge
- fixed occlusion clipping through bridge near Stalybridge
- fixed erroneous retaining wall and terrain at Ashton-under-Lyne
- improved representation of Ikea near Ashton-under-Lyne
- fixed signal MN 4317 and warning speed sign close to track near Ashton-under-Lyne
- improved Berry Brow level crossing
- fixed gap in bridge near Ardwick Junction
- fixed terrain through track near Miles Platting
- swapped MN 859 and MN 861 signal IDs so they're on the correct signal
- added GSMR registration code signs at Manchester Victoria, Stalybridge, Huddersfield and Leeds
- fixed unsunk cable trough ends across the route
- fixed messy terrain across the route
- fixed missing ballast paint across the route
- fixed small gaps in fencing across the route
- added missing lineside fencing across the route
- Updated Mossley Station - Fixed Rocks
- Gap in Huddersfield Wall Fixed (Station)
- Missing Station asset fixed
- Replaced 2 track viaduct with 4 track Viaduct
- Fixes to Floating Track
The update will download automatically for owners when it becomes available. Players should allow at least 24 hours after restarting Steam for the update to appear and before contacting Customer Support.
Changed files in this update