Train Simulator Classic - Update Notes - 23rd November

Today we are bringing an update for the Huddersfield Line. Download Size should be 728.9MB.

Added Localisation Fixes

Quick Drive fixes - issues with Huddersfield Bay Platform, and AI not going where it's supposed to.

Corrections to Class 158 Destinations in Scenarios

Added Felix and Bolt to Railfan, Quick Drive and one scenario.

Scenario 06 AI Collision Fixed

Updated Manual

Scenery Fixes - Various areas of Floating scenery all over the route, Minor scenery fixing all over the route, More fixes to Floating Clutter at various stations.

Added Felix and Bolt as Scenario Only scenery. (Huddersfield Cats)

Added Silver Birch Trees around Mirfield

Fixed Issues with Super Elevation and jumps

Fixed issues with Cable troughs not ending correctly

Adding Missing disused footcrossing near Greenfield

Added Extra GMSR Signs to Leeds

Added Representation of Huddersfield Stadium

Fixed various distant terrain gaps

added Batley Signal Box and Diggle Junction Signal Box

fixed car stop marker clipping through lamp post at Ravensthorpe

lowered bushes near Marsden

fixed floating hedge near Greenfield

fixed floating fences at Huddersfield

fixed sign display issues at Huddersfield

fixed bushes close to track at Stalybridge

fixed floating posters at Stalybridge

fixed floating trees near Ardwick Junction

fixed floating foliage near Manchester Victoria

fixed clutter issues at Manchester Victoria

fixed occlusion issues near Manchester Victoria

Fixing holes in terrain

added invisible track to block Manchester Victoria P2 trains from opening the wrong side

Stray Cable Trough and Clocks over platform numbers at Huddersfield

Various fixes to holes in stations Huddersfield, Leeds, Manchester

Various improvements to the following stations: Deighton, Slaithwaite, Marsden, Greenfield, Mossley, Batley, Cottingley, Mirfield, Morley, Ravensthorpe

Updating Signal Scripts - UK Repeater

Other Scenery Improvements

improved Candle Tower at Leeds to be more accurate to real life

fixed floating assets at Leeds

added buildings to Holbeck Depot

removed jolts in track around Cottingley

fixed floating lamp post at Cottingley

fixed crossing alignment at Batley Signal Box

fixed grass through subway at Batley

fixed floating clutter at Batley

fixed floating clutter at Dewsbury

fixed occlusion clipping through track near Ravensthorpe

fixed bushes clipping through platform at Mirfield

added pedestrian underpass at Heaton Lodge Junction

extended track at Bradley Tunnel for AI purposes

added extra foliage to line through Bradley Tunnel

fixed floating station bridge at Deighton

fixed floating clutter at Huddersfield

improved clutter around the Mk1 Coach and Class 144 Coach

improved representation of the mill area at Huddersfield

fixed floating tunnel portal at Spring Wood Junction

added extra foliage to Penistone Line

fixed floating foliage at Slaithwaite

fixed floating cars at Slaithwaite

fixed floating house at Slaithwaite

added missing aqueduct near Marsden

improved the area by Marsden station

fixed floating roads at Marsden

fixed floating clutter at Marsden

fixed floating assets and foliage by the eastern portal of Standedge Tunnel

fixed floating banking near the eastern portal of Standedge Tunnel

fixed floating eastern portal of Standedge Tunnel

improved Standedge Tunnel occlusion

fixed two floating footbridges near Diggle Junction

fixed floating cable trough near Diggle Junction

fixed cable trough clipping bridge near Diggle Junction

improved the representation of Saddleworth disued station

fixed terrain poking through river near Saddleworth

fixed floating gorse on banking near Greenfield

fixed floating garage near Greenfield

fixed cable trough and ballast sticking through bridge near Greenfield

fixed z-fighting whistle sign near Greenfield

fixed floating foliage near Mossley

fixed floating houses near Mossley

fixed floating clutter at Mossley

fixed floating walls at Mossley

fixed missing ballast paint near Mossley

fixed floating signals SE 7056 and SE 7054 near Mossley

fixed misaligned junction boxes near Mossley

added track access point near Mossley

fixed floating foliage near Stalybridge

improved Stalybridge Tunnel occlusion

fixed ballast and foliage clipping through bridge at Stalybridge

fixed misaligned junction boxes at Stalybridge

fixed floating clutter at Stalybridge

fixed occlusion clipping through bridge near Stalybridge

fixed erroneous retaining wall and terrain at Ashton-under-Lyne

improved representation of Ikea near Ashton-under-Lyne

fixed signal MN 4317 and warning speed sign close to track near Ashton-under-Lyne

improved Berry Brow level crossing

fixed gap in bridge near Ardwick Junction

fixed terrain through track near Miles Platting

swapped MN 859 and MN 861 signal IDs so they're on the correct signal

added GSMR registration code signs at Manchester Victoria, Stalybridge, Huddersfield and Leeds

fixed unsunk cable trough ends across the route

fixed messy terrain across the route

fixed missing ballast paint across the route

fixed small gaps in fencing across the route

added missing lineside fencing across the route

Updated Mossley Station - Fixed Rocks

Gap in Huddersfield Wall Fixed (Station)

Missing Station asset fixed

Replaced 2 track viaduct with 4 track Viaduct

Fixes to Floating Track

The update will download automatically for owners when it becomes available. Players should allow at least 24 hours after restarting Steam for the update to appear and before contacting Customer Support.