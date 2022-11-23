Update, Version 20221123

English

##########Content############

[A Library on Fire]Story continues. (Variable 10 -> 15)

[The Grand Library]The Identification Department is now accessible. (Content is still working in progress.)

[The Grand Library]Added a dialog option on Abdul-Haleem. You can ask him more about the Identification Department.

[The Grand Library]Added a dead body in the Identification Department. Added another new dialog option on Abdul-Haleem after you discover this body. You can also pick up this corpse.

[The Grand Library]Added some scrolls in the Identification Department as loots.

[The Grand Library]The Teleport Circle Room is now accessible. (But there is nowhere to teleport to right now. Need to finish the other floors first.)

[Faith]Trump now has the faith of Trumpism. (Christianity Belief + Law and Order tenet. More tenets may be added later.)

简体中文

##########Content############

【燃烧的图书馆】故事继续。（变量10->15）

【大图书馆】鉴定部区域可以进入。（内容仍然有待添加。）

【大图书馆】阿布杜·哈利姆有了新的对话选项。你可以询问他关于鉴定部的事情。

【大图书馆】在鉴定部加入了一具尸体。在发现这具尸体后阿布杜·哈利姆会有一个额外的对话选项。你也可以拿走这具尸体。

【大图书馆】在鉴定部加入了一些可以拿走的卷轴。

【大图书馆】传送阵的房间现在可以进入。（但是目前还没有可以传送的目标。需要等待其它楼层完工。）

【信仰】川普现在有了川普主义信仰。（基督教信仰核心+法律与秩序信条。更多信条可能后续继续添加。）