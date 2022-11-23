Create Your Full Party, Difficulty Rebalance and Spanish Language

Ho there, adventurers!

The current update brings long-awaited features as well as some surprises! Summary of changes:

Create up to 5 custom characters during character creation if you prefer

A free online tool to create character builds that you can import into the game

Charisma, Focus and Dexterity now enable more enjoyable and versatile character builds

Balance: improved early-game and end-game difficulty for smoother gameplay

Spanish localization (both for Spain and Latin America)

Lots of bugfixes

Create Your Full Party

When you start a new game, Black Geyser allows you to create your main character as well as up to 4 custom characters for your party. These additional characters won't be present in the prologue and tutorial of the game; you will be able to recruit them a tad bit later. Their location will be displayed in the Summary screen of the Character Creation UI, as well as in the Party Manager UI during the game. We will also list their locations below (SPOILER ALERT):

On Merchant's Road, standing by the eastern edge of the rocky outcropping north of the smoking wreckage.

At the Isilbright Gates, by the lion statue on the right side of the bridge.

Just outside the Crooked Haggler, to the left of the entrance.

Inside the Crooked Haggler, standing at the bar.

If the game progresses to the main quest "To The Quick" before recruiting the second and third custom companion, they move inside the Crooked Haggler.

Creating your custom party no longer requires you to own a copy of Black Geyser, since we also created a completely free, online Character Generator website for you. It allows you to create and download a custom party, which you can import directly into the game if you wish. Since you can use this website from any location, you can have fun with character builds even when you don't have Black Geyser installed on your current device.

In terms of balance, the current update addresses two earlier issues of the game: early-game areas were too easy, and the second half of the game could be unfair due to a harsh spike in difficulty. In terms of attributes, three stats (Charisma, Focus, and Dexterity) were redesigned carefully. For a precise desciption of balance and attribute changes, please take a look at this detailed documentation.

Spanish Localization

Both versions of Spanish localization (Spain and Latin America) are now available for the game! We want to express our eternal thanks to Miguel Lara for creating these translations for Black Geyser. Without his selfless and precise work, the game wouldn't be available in Spanish now. We also want to thank Oscar "DonHart" Gómez for his participation in the LATAM version of the Spanish localization.

Our Future

We are a very small indie team with a particularly meager budget and a single product. If you like our work, you can support the project by posting a review on Steam to let others know what you think. We would love to create a sequel for Black Geyser, taking into account the lessons we learnt so far as well as your awesome feedback to make the sequel an even better and refined product.

Fixes and improvements

You can now create a full custom party instead of a single character if you prefer

You can also use our free website to create your characters

Added Spanish and Latin American Spanish localizations

Improved game balance

Redesigned Charisma

Increased damage bonus of Clean hits from 25% to 50%

Damaging and Healing Spells can now cause Critical effects

Using Dissuade to complete quests now properly gives quest rewards

Interruption is now based on the Interrupt Strength and Interrupt Evasion stats

Critical hits now produce camera shake when killing the target only

Switching back and forth during character creation no longer results in Special Ability uses

Spawning too close to the guards at Isilbright Gates during Gerdra's approach no longer causes the game to freeze

The player party now keeps its formation while approaching the enemy leader during the final cutscene at Woeful Gorge

Reduced Frozen effect duration of Shivering Tomb spell

Removed Stun effect from Shivering Tomb spell

Reduced the range of the Panic effect of Demonic Gift: Unholy Growth spell

Reduced the periodic damage component of the Tattered Woman's Blood Coud spell

Acid Rain, Brickfall, Celestial Barrage, Permafrost and Wasp Assault now count as damage over time effects

King Velianrick's crown can no longer be looted after his death

Fixed Reaver item stats

Fixed Pyroclaster item stats

We’re truly grateful to everyone who has joined us on this journey and continues to support Black Geyser.

The Black Geyser Team

