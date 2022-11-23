Steam Autumn Sale and a small update

Hi! First things first, WikiArena is 10% off during Steam Autumn Sale! ːsteamhappyː

In other news, I just released a small update with a couple tweaks and fixes to the recently added Twitch integration and 1v1 mode!

NEW: Chat vote percentages in “VS Twitch” mode are now displayed next to each answer and updated live.

The “player 1” indicator at the bottom in 1v1 mode does not disappear anymore when duel results are being revealed. FIX: Any 1v1 and Twitch mode indicators are now properly hidden when those modes were active when you started the Daily Arena.

And finally a shoutout to PumpyTudors, who has been streaming the game quite a bit on Twitch recently and just left this awesome review on top:



For a tiny project like WikiArena, every single review, stream, player, viewer or even just telling a friend truly makes a big difference! And it also makes my day at the same time, so thank you all very much! <3