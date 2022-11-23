 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WikiArena update for 23 November 2022

Steam Autumn Sale and a small update

Share · View all patches · Build 10000328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! First things first, WikiArena is 10% off during Steam Autumn Sale! ːsteamhappyː

In other news, I just released a small update with a couple tweaks and fixes to the recently added Twitch integration and 1v1 mode!

  • NEW: Chat vote percentages in “VS Twitch” mode are now displayed next to each answer and updated live.
  • NEW: Chat votes in “VS Twitch” mode are now only counted once per user. Only the last vote entered per user counts each round.
  • FIX: The “player 1” indicator at the bottom in 1v1 mode does not disappear anymore when duel results are being revealed.
  • FIX: Any 1v1 and Twitch mode indicators are now properly hidden when those modes were active when you started the Daily Arena.

And finally a shoutout to PumpyTudors, who has been streaming the game quite a bit on Twitch recently and just left this awesome review on top:

For a tiny project like WikiArena, every single review, stream, player, viewer or even just telling a friend truly makes a big difference! And it also makes my day at the same time, so thank you all very much! <3

Changed files in this update

Depot 2090701
  • Loading history…
Depot 2090702
  • Loading history…
Depot 2090703
  • Loading history…
Depot 2090704
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link