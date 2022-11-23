Steam Autumn Sale and a small update

Hi! First things first, WikiArena is 10% off during Steam Autumn Sale! ːsteamhappyː
In other news, I just released a small update with a couple tweaks and fixes to the recently added Twitch integration and 1v1 mode!
- NEW: Chat vote percentages in “VS Twitch” mode are now displayed next to each answer and updated live.
- NEW: Chat votes in “VS Twitch” mode are now only counted once per user. Only the last vote entered per user counts each round.
- FIX: The “player 1” indicator at the bottom in 1v1 mode does not disappear anymore when duel results are being revealed.
- FIX: Any 1v1 and Twitch mode indicators are now properly hidden when those modes were active when you started the Daily Arena.
And finally a shoutout to PumpyTudors, who has been streaming the game quite a bit on Twitch recently and just left this awesome review on top:
For a tiny project like WikiArena, every single review, stream, player, viewer or even just telling a friend truly makes a big difference! And it also makes my day at the same time, so thank you all very much! <3
Changed files in this update