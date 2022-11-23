Nominate Core Keeper for the "Better with Friends" Steam Award!

Nominations have just opened for The Steam Awards 2022, and we’d love your support! We’re exceptionally proud of Core Keeper’s multiplayer functionality and we hope we can count on your vote for the “Better with Friends” category this year.

Nominate Core Keeper for the “Better with Friends” award using the button above or at the link here.

We announced Core Keeper way back in 2021, sharing our vision for the game and welcoming a community of prospective Explorers to our Steam Discussions, Discord, and Twitter. From that moment, we were committed to involving the community in the development of the game as much as possible to ensure it was something you’d be excited to play when we launched in Early Access in March 2022.

We knew we wanted Core Keeper to support multiplayer since day one, and our dream was to give you the opportunity to explore a vast underground world with a whole team of friends, working together to mine, build, craft, fight, farm, fish, and uncover the secrets of The Core. To that end, we developed the game to be able to support up to 8 people in online multiplayer.

We went on to add our backgrounds feature, allowing players to specialise in certain skills so that players could all contribute to the team in different ways during multiplayer. Of course, that didn’t stop some of you setting out with a team of 8 chefs (which is equally as cool when you think about it!).

Throughout the game’s early development, the community asked time and time again if Core Keeper would ever support dedicated servers. Truth be told, this was something we had on our radar for a long time, but your feedback motivated us to ensure this was something we’d bring to the game as soon as possible. Not long after our Early Access launch, we invited you to help us test a dedicated-server solution, and shortly after that we officially launched dedicated-server functionality for Core Keeper.

We love hearing stories about players uncovering the secrets of our ancient underground world together, taking on our Titan bosses in teams, and working together to build elaborate bases. Whether you’re playing online (player-hosted) multiplayer or combing the underground on your very own dedicated server, exploration with friends has always been at the heart of Core Keeper, and that’s why we hope you’ll nominate us for the “Better with Friends” award this year.