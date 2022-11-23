fpsVR - 2.0

The fpsVR has been updated with the following changes:

If you see "2.0" in the title, you probably expect to see a lot of new things. I have to disappoint you. This update was not planned to be released now. And there were no plans to release any small patches for the previous version 1.25.2. But "thanks" to Microsoft, the plans had to be changed. Update 22H2 for Windows 10/11 broke CPU usage indicators in fpsVR. Therefore, the original functionality which was planned for version 2.0 will be released in version 2.1.