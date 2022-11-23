fpsVR - 2.0

The fpsVR has been updated with the following changes:
If you see "2.0" in the title, you probably expect to see a lot of new things. I have to disappoint you. This update was not planned to be released now. And there were no plans to release any small patches for the previous version 1.25.2. But "thanks" to Microsoft, the plans had to be changed. Update 22H2 for Windows 10/11 broke CPU usage indicators in fpsVR. Therefore, the original functionality which was planned for version 2.0 will be released in version 2.1.
-
The system of version numbering of the application was changed.
-
Starting with this update, fpsVR stops using Windows performance counters, instead using other sources, which reduces the CPU usage by fpsVR itself. The only exception is that Windows performance counters can be used if you have a graphics card other than Nvidia or AMD.
- New algorithm for calculating CPU usage values. This replaces the broken Windows performance counters for CPU in Windows 10/11 22H2. The new algorithm uses the same data sources as in the latest beta versions of Afterburner and RivaTuner Statistics Server.
- fpsVR now gets GPU memory usage directly from the GPU driver for AMD graphics cards.
- Removed display of bitrate when using Link cable on Quest (Option to display additional information when using Link/Airlink. Motion-to-photon latency and ASW status displays still in place). Removed due to the fact that it requires a lot of CPU resources, and there is no special point in this information, given that the bitrate via Link is fairly stable usually.
-
Optimized fpsVR startup process (it should start faster on some systems).
-
Fixed issue of randomly not displaying the battery charge of controllers with non-replaceable battery (such as Vive controllers, Index controllers). For some reason, when turn on a controller and detect it, SteamVR may accidentally tell fpsVR that a charge level check is not available for that controller. In this version, additional checks have been added - when you open or close the SteamVR dashboard, and when system events related to controller batteries occur.
-
For headsets that use the lighthouse driver (Index/Vive/Vive Pro): Made rollback to the older subsystem to determine the presence of special states of the running game, such as level loading, game hung, etc. As practice showed, the latest versions of fpsVR did not always work as intended, and as a result, fpsVR could go into a long pause for recording statistics. This old subsystem also has been upgraded.
-
Improved logging fpsVR, in order to improve troubleshooting.
Changed files in this update