Sphere 3: Enchanted World update for 23 November 2022

23.11.2022 game update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

The balance of the Arena of Trials has been improved.
Removed the confirmation window about readiness for battle in the PvP arena.

We wish you a pleasant game!

