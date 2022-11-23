- Optimised the Adventurers crypt area
- Added a few more signs around the Adventurers building
- Added dialogue to the tutorial quests to guide you towards the next one
- Added tutorial quest visual guidance pointers to lead you to the NPCs/waypoints
- Fixed pets/followers stealing player kill experience and player quest kills
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 23 November 2022
v0.143a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
