DreamScapes Dimensions update for 23 November 2022

v0.143a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimised the Adventurers crypt area
  2. Added a few more signs around the Adventurers building
  3. Added dialogue to the tutorial quests to guide you towards the next one
  4. Added tutorial quest visual guidance pointers to lead you to the NPCs/waypoints
  5. Fixed pets/followers stealing player kill experience and player quest kills

