 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MetaCard：The Turing Test update for 23 November 2022

V0.8.1-Add special effects

Share · View all patches · Build 9999715 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [New function] Special effects are added to attack and skill cards of all occupations (most of them are general special effects)
  • [BUG Fix] There is a display bug in the dungeon that displays the cards in the card storage
  • [BUG Fix] Fix the bug that the number of thorn triggers does not match the number of enemy attacks
  • [Logic optimization] The time to cancel the void walker to drag the card is slowed down
  • [Visual Modification] Voidwalker has changed from melee to ranged
  • [Visual optimization] Active skill description initialization
  • [Text optimization] The artifact description of the Mobius ring is changed to: All cards in the hand that have the same name as the card used in the previous round [same name] with a cost greater than 0 cost -1 cost
  • [Numerical Adjustment] The intimidation cost of Voidwalker is reduced from 23 to 20

Changed files in this update

Depot 1880161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link