- [New function] Special effects are added to attack and skill cards of all occupations (most of them are general special effects)
- [BUG Fix] There is a display bug in the dungeon that displays the cards in the card storage
- [BUG Fix] Fix the bug that the number of thorn triggers does not match the number of enemy attacks
- [Logic optimization] The time to cancel the void walker to drag the card is slowed down
- [Visual Modification] Voidwalker has changed from melee to ranged
- [Visual optimization] Active skill description initialization
- [Text optimization] The artifact description of the Mobius ring is changed to: All cards in the hand that have the same name as the card used in the previous round [same name] with a cost greater than 0 cost -1 cost
- [Numerical Adjustment] The intimidation cost of Voidwalker is reduced from 23 to 20
MetaCard：The Turing Test update for 23 November 2022
V0.8.1-Add special effects
Patchnotes via Steam Community
