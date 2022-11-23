 Skip to content

DIKDIK Video Kit 2022 update for 23 November 2022

5.9.0.0 Added support d3d11va, dxva2, cuda, etc.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

5.9.0.0 Added support d3d11va, dxva2, cuda
5.9.0.0 Fixed mute state
5.9.0.0 Fixed HW decode
5.9.0.0 Fixed high dpi scaling
5.9.0,0 Fixed animation move

