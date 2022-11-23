5.9.0.0 Added support d3d11va, dxva2, cuda
5.9.0.0 Fixed mute state
5.9.0.0 Fixed HW decode
5.9.0.0 Fixed high dpi scaling
5.9.0,0 Fixed animation move
DIKDIK Video Kit 2022 update for 23 November 2022
5.9.0.0 Added support d3d11va, dxva2, cuda, etc.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
5.9.0.0 Added support d3d11va, dxva2, cuda
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
DIKDIK Video Kit 2022 Content Depot 1856001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update