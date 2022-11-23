 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 23 November 2022

0.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9999534

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the missing Mapshroom to Mossy Ruins
  • Fixed Barrys aim
  • Fixed a bug with the location reset in one of the Ladybug Rooms
  • Fixed a bug with Magnetic Rails stopping the player a bit even though you are not riding them
  • Fixed so you can't stand on Red Vines at some places
  • Fixed a bug with Super Healing and Teleportation Wand

