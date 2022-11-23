- Added the missing Mapshroom to Mossy Ruins
- Fixed Barrys aim
- Fixed a bug with the location reset in one of the Ladybug Rooms
- Fixed a bug with Magnetic Rails stopping the player a bit even though you are not riding them
- Fixed so you can't stand on Red Vines at some places
- Fixed a bug with Super Healing and Teleportation Wand
Lone Fungus update for 23 November 2022
0.5.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
