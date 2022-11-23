 Skip to content

Rift Sweepers update for 23 November 2022

Castle and Reactor rift is now available.

Rift Sweepers update for 23 November 2022

Build 9999083

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello sweepers.
I'm Hugo, the director of Rift Sweepers.

We are very pleased to keep the promise to update the new level in November.
The new level, 'Castle and Reactor', has been updated today.


This level's name was 'Castle and Cage'.
While we were working on this level, we got a better idea to appeal to the background setting of Rift Sweepers.
As a result, we changed this level's gameplay in order to fit the concept of the game.

In this level, players will solve the problem caused by the plane's crash landing.
Because this 23rd century plane crashed in the medieval era, players have to restore the natural order of the medieval time.

Thank you so much for waiting for this update.

We'll share the next updates soon.
Thank you.

