Firefight update for 23 November 2022

5.2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • new German tanks: Maus, Nashorn, Flammpanzer II
  • new Russian tanks: IS-3, KV-2, SU-122, ISU-122, SU-152, ISU-152
  • new anti-tank guns: 15cm sFH 18, 122mm D-30 howitzer, 152mm ML-20 howitzer
  • added rifle grenade launchers

