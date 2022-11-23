- new German tanks: Maus, Nashorn, Flammpanzer II
- new Russian tanks: IS-3, KV-2, SU-122, ISU-122, SU-152, ISU-152
- new anti-tank guns: 15cm sFH 18, 122mm D-30 howitzer, 152mm ML-20 howitzer
- added rifle grenade launchers
Firefight update for 23 November 2022
5.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Firefight Content Depot 500191
