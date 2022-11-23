Version 0.8.0.7 patch notes:
-Solved an issue where the game was crashing when fighting The Serpent (Great Virus from Toxic Sea) while having Death Mark skill in the inventory.
-Solved an issue where Safe Point rooms in Hollow Hive were having performance issues.
Deflector update for 23 November 2022
Hotfix - Version 0.8.0.7
