Deflector update for 23 November 2022

Hotfix - Version 0.8.0.7

Version 0.8.0.7 patch notes:
-Solved an issue where the game was crashing when fighting The Serpent (Great Virus from Toxic Sea) while having Death Mark skill in the inventory.
-Solved an issue where Safe Point rooms in Hollow Hive were having performance issues.

