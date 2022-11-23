Patch notes: v0.6.132 (2022.11.23)

v0.6.132 (2022.11.23)
- [Balance] Automatically validate, adjust and correlate base market item prices
- [Balance] Adjust merchant ripoff levels
- [Balance] Adjust base price for multiple market items
- [Balance] Make certain items cost much more when you buy them compared to what you get if you sell them
- [Tech] Prevent autosave generating "_autosave_0_autosave_1" file names if an autosave file was loaded
- [Bug] Fix "TrainingSpeed" had no effect on training speed for modding
- [Bug] Fix edge case race condition happening in Pathfinding system when registering failed positions
- [Bug] Fix grounded beings could get stuck if they managed to get to the edge of the map
- [Bug] Add a workaround for mouse clicks not working after invoking steam overlay with Shift + TAB
Changed files in this update