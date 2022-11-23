Update 2022.1: Patch 15

Dear skippers,
There is a new patch available for 2022.1. Changelog:
Localisation:
- Portuguese localisation update by AlexShuma.
- Ukrainian localisation update by vovanvoks.
- Spanish localisation update by Tordo.
- Russian localisation update by Hard.
- German localisation update by Ruby.
- Polish localisation update.
Crew:
- It's now possible to forbid automatic repairs of a certain device to conserve replacement parts.
- Fix: Sailors assigned to damage control were trying to inspect the galley, even if it was evacuated, if battery room no. 1 wasn't marked for evacuation.
User interface:
- Added tooltips to quick order buttons under each compartment (evacuation, electricity toggle and water presence indicator).
- Expanded description of the emergency tank blowing order to explain how it's different from the non-emergency version.
- Added a possibility to rebind following keyboard shortcuts: horizontal and vertical rotation of periscope, switch periscope zoom factor, adjustment of a stadimeter angle, extending and lowering the periscope, horizontal/vertical alignment of the periscope and routine hydrophone check.
- Device icons are now much bigger in the u-boat upgrade mode activated from the warehouse.
- Changed design of warnings appearing under the telegraph in the UI to make them easier to read with bright backgrounds.
- Fix: Order icon displayed near the cursor is now refreshed after clicking to update to a new state.
- Fix: Labels near the outlines of detection range circles weren't present in some of the supported languages.
- Fix: Some elements of the interface weren't translated.
Graphics:
- Added water inside buckets.
- Fix: Added hair adjustment models for the combat helmet. There is no longer clipping through the helmet present.
- Fix: Camera movements were affected by time compression scale during story sequences (merchant ship inspection etc.).
- Fix: Camera was behaving erratically during story sequences for a second after minimizing the game and then going back.
- Fix: Various elements of the map could flicker with certain combinations of screen resolution and temporal antialiasing settings.
- Fix (regression of 2022.1): Texture on the 43U gun was slightly broken.
- Fix (regression of 2022.1): Periscope and deck gun views were having an odd overlay, if screen aspect ratio was different than 16:9.
- Fix (regression of 2022.1 Patch 6): If player entered a patrol target area with a very closely zoomed in map, the entire screen could flash with a green colour for the duration of one frame.
Map:
- Fix: It wasn't possible to zoom the map camera to the u-boat in some cases. The camera was pushed back.
HQ:
- Fix: FAT and LUT torpedo research marker was slightly overlapping with the marker for conning tower research. This fix will work only for newly started campaigns.
Damage model:
- Fix: Hatches damaged by pressing water sometimes weren't opening on their own due to an internal issue.
- Fix: Both hidden and identified flaws are now automatically repaired after docking at any port.
Missions:
- Fix: Escorted convoy is no longer being tracked on the map in the escort duty assignment after completing the main objective.
Ships:
- Type 1934 destroyers are now capable of fighting aircraft, also animations for the crew using AA guns on this destroyer are better.
Technical:
- Pathfinding improvements on the map.
General:
- Radio music is now restored back after a routine hydrophone check, if it's completed uninterrupted.
- Fix: Aircraft could spawn one inside another and behave erratically afterwards.
- Fix: A looped error was present in the log after reloading a saved game state near a full aircraft carrier and then provoking it to send the aircraft.
Yours,
DWS
