Medal of Guardians update for 23 November 2022

Added and Fixed (Ver 1.0.8)

  • The game description screen is now displayed when entering the training range. (Can be displayed at any time from the in-game menu)

  • Fixed an issue where the Satan's death animation would appear repeatedly.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

