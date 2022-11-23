 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 23 November 2022

Update 1.57-3 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a small patch that fixes a few AI navigation issues, also made sure that human NPCs have a chance to drop helmets.

