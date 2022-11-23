Agent1218 0.2.1 Update

Bug fixes:
- Valve index controller/ Steam VR bindings fix.
- VR Character random rotation fix, VR Character now moves forward with camera forward vector.
- Weapon Reload blockage fix.
- VR Character Health becoming less than zero after death fix.
- Level 1 Save and Respawn in temple fix.
- Enemy Spider death animation fix.
- Health syringe would be destroyed if placed in backpack fix, however syringes can not be stored.
Changes:
- More healing syringes in levels.
- Less height fog.
- In game main menu UI.
- VR Character standing / Seated modes.
- VR Character forearm volume size to encompasses hands for healing syringes.
- VR Character now has a head mounted torch.
