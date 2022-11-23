 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Agent1218 update for 23 November 2022

Agent1218 0.2.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9998417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Valve index controller/ Steam VR bindings fix.
  • VR Character random rotation fix, VR Character now moves forward with camera forward vector.
  • Weapon Reload blockage fix.
  • VR Character Health becoming less than zero after death fix.
  • Level 1 Save and Respawn in temple fix.
  • Enemy Spider death animation fix.
  • Health syringe would be destroyed if placed in backpack fix, however syringes can not be stored.

Changes:

  • More healing syringes in levels.
  • Less height fog.
  • In game main menu UI.
  • VR Character standing / Seated modes.
  • VR Character forearm volume size to encompasses hands for healing syringes.
  • VR Character now has a head mounted torch.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2079111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link