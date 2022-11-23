 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 23 November 2022

Fix

Build 9998364

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed display on trailers
  • Fixed issue with SUV trailer hitch not working when buying it from John.
  • Fixed issue with starting a new race before finishing previous race freezing vehicle.
  • Added french translation.

