- Fixed display on trailers
- Fixed issue with SUV trailer hitch not working when buying it from John.
- Fixed issue with starting a new race before finishing previous race freezing vehicle.
- Added french translation.
Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 23 November 2022
Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update