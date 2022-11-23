 Skip to content

Zorbus update for 23 November 2022

Update notes for release 57.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9998311 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Optional personal local leaderboard. If you want this, check the option "Create obituary after death".

    • You can launch both leaderboards (local & online) from the main menu. Both open in your default internet browser.
    • You can also manually see the local leaderboard by clicking "personal_leaderboard.html" in the Obituary-folder.
    • If you want to clear the local leaderboard, just delete all files from the Obituary-folder.

  • Fixed some number rounding errors in the new scoring system.

  • Fixed a bug that spammed unneeded comments ("Had no companions." etc.) in obituary's history log.

