Survivor Of The Journey update for 23 November 2022

patch 0.43

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Suspicious garden boss's stamina is greatly reduced

Instead of significantly reducing the physical strength of the boss in the suspicious garden, the timing of
the boss's fury is accelerated.

- Stage 2 The monster summoning pattern in the dark cave changes

- Sharpen Weapon

There is a slight increase in the probability of the appearance of weapon polishing

  • Realization

The additional amount of experience of enlightenment increases by 10% -> 20%

It also increases the experience of knight characters to 20%.

-Thanks

