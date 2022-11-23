patch 0.43

-update
-Suspicious garden boss's stamina is greatly reduced
Instead of significantly reducing the physical strength of the boss in the suspicious garden, the timing of
the boss's fury is accelerated.
- Stage 2 The monster summoning pattern in the dark cave changes
- Sharpen Weapon
There is a slight increase in the probability of the appearance of weapon polishing
- Realization
The additional amount of experience of enlightenment increases by 10% -> 20%
It also increases the experience of knight characters to 20%.
-Thanks
