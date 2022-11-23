patch 0.43

Share · View all patches · Build 9998264 · Last edited 23 November 2022 – 07:39:37 UTC by Wendy

-Suspicious garden boss's stamina is greatly reduced

Instead of significantly reducing the physical strength of the boss in the suspicious garden, the timing of

the boss's fury is accelerated.

- Stage 2 The monster summoning pattern in the dark cave changes

- Sharpen Weapon

There is a slight increase in the probability of the appearance of weapon polishing

Realization

The additional amount of experience of enlightenment increases by 10% -> 20%

It also increases the experience of knight characters to 20%.

-Thanks