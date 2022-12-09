- New mode "Free play"
- New map for the free play "Crater"
- Building construction in free play
- Grader - surface leveling tool
- Resource mining system
- Construction resources (plasteel and plastoconcrete)
- Construction and laying pipes/cables/conveyors over uneven terrain
- Storage buildings for resources
- Oxygen production
- The ability to save in "Free play"
Hard landing update for 9 December 2022
Major update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
