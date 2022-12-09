 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hard landing update for 9 December 2022

Major update

Share · View all patches · Build 9997878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New mode "Free play"
  • New map for the free play "Crater"
  • Building construction in free play
  • Grader - surface leveling tool
  • Resource mining system
  • Construction resources (plasteel and plastoconcrete)
  • Construction and laying pipes/cables/conveyors over uneven terrain
  • Storage buildings for resources
  • Oxygen production
  • The ability to save in "Free play"

Changed files in this update

Depot 1988391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link