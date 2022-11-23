 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FreestyleFootball R update for 23 November 2022

Update 1.106

Share · View all patches · Build 9997778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The game will be upgraded to version 1.105 after the maintenance on 24 November 2022.
The server will have maintenance at 2022/11/24 7:00 UTC.
All players will be disconnected during the maintenance.
To prevent loss of results, please exit the game early.

Adjustment

Reduced the impact of Automatic Tackle on shots and passes

New Character

IDO

Violet

New Capsule

Violet Capsule

Capsule Update

Wesley, Ellie, Dominic are added into Extraordinary Academy Capsule
(Capsule Progress won’t be reset)

Weekly Discount Update

WesleyWild, EllieWild, DominicWild, Violet, IDO Fragments are now added into A&S Fragments Pack

Scout System

Now you can recruit Kistune and Kistune Blue through the Scout System and get their Special Character Fragments!

Event

Black Friday Sale

11/25-11/29

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1826980/view/3485252139447843388?l=schinese

Turkey Run

11/24-12/11

Training Success Rate UP

11/24-12/21
10% increase in success rate when upgrading from +1 to +2,+3
25% increase in the probability of upgrading from +1 to +3

Limit Sale: Farmer Set


11/24-12/21

Lucky Bingo

12/7-12/21

Changed depots in ver1.0 branch

View more data in app history for build 9997778
Depot 1826981
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link