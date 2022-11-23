Update 1.106

The game will be upgraded to version 1.105 after the maintenance on 24 November 2022.
The server will have maintenance at 2022/11/24 7:00 UTC.
All players will be disconnected during the maintenance.
To prevent loss of results, please exit the game early.
Adjustment
Reduced the impact of Automatic Tackle on shots and passes
New Character
IDO
Violet
New Capsule
Violet Capsule
Capsule Update
Wesley, Ellie, Dominic are added into Extraordinary Academy Capsule
(Capsule Progress won’t be reset)
Weekly Discount Update
WesleyWild, EllieWild, DominicWild, Violet, IDO Fragments are now added into A&S Fragments Pack
Scout System
Now you can recruit Kistune and Kistune Blue through the Scout System and get their Special Character Fragments!
Event
Black Friday Sale
11/25-11/29
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1826980/view/3485252139447843388?l=schinese
Turkey Run
11/24-12/11
Training Success Rate UP
11/24-12/21
10% increase in success rate when upgrading from +1 to +2,+3
25% increase in the probability of upgrading from +1 to +3
Limit Sale: Farmer Set
11/24-12/21
Lucky Bingo
12/7-12/21
Changed depots in ver1.0 branch