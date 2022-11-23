Update 1.106

Share · View all patches · Build 9997778 · Last edited 23 November 2022 – 09:26:28 UTC by Wendy

The game will be upgraded to version 1.105 after the maintenance on 24 November 2022.

The server will have maintenance at 2022/11/24 7:00 UTC.

All players will be disconnected during the maintenance.

To prevent loss of results, please exit the game early.

Adjustment

Reduced the impact of Automatic Tackle on shots and passes

New Character

IDO

Violet

New Capsule

Violet Capsule

Wesley, Ellie, Dominic are added into Extraordinary Academy Capsule

(Capsule Progress won’t be reset)

WesleyWild, EllieWild, DominicWild, Violet, IDO Fragments are now added into A&S Fragments Pack

Scout System

Now you can recruit Kistune and Kistune Blue through the Scout System and get their Special Character Fragments!

Event

Black Friday Sale

11/25-11/29



https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1826980/view/3485252139447843388?l=schinese

Turkey Run

11/24-12/11

Training Success Rate UP

11/24-12/21

10% increase in success rate when upgrading from +1 to +2,+3

25% increase in the probability of upgrading from +1 to +3

Limit Sale: Farmer Set



11/24-12/21

Lucky Bingo

12/7-12/21