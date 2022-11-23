Update notes for November 23rd

- Fixed Graphical errors.
- Fixed a bug where some of the catalog items weren't clickable if your fireplace is overloaded.
- Fixed a Russian translation error for the "Ginger Bread Combo"
- Removed not fully translated languages.
Little Inferno update for 23 November 2022
