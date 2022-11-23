 Skip to content

Little Inferno update for 23 November 2022

Update notes for November 23rd

Build 9997660 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Graphical errors.
  • Fixed a bug where some of the catalog items weren't clickable if your fireplace is overloaded.
  • Fixed a Russian translation error for the "Ginger Bread Combo"
  • Removed not fully translated languages.

