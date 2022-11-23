 Skip to content

Covid Carl update for 23 November 2022

Update notes for 22 Nov

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

Fixed Level 9 boss pointing backwards under certain circumstances.

Feature Updates:

Added Bloom lighting
Added Snow Weather effect.
Added Mist to Rain effect and Level 9.

