Update notes for 22 Nov

Fixes:
Fixed Level 9 boss pointing backwards under certain circumstances.
Feature Updates:
Added Bloom lighting
Added Snow Weather effect.
Added Mist to Rain effect and Level 9.
Changed files in this update