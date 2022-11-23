- Increased Mega Mine trigger radius
- Reduced Rival weapon damage (Now deals 100% of player damage at Hazard 5)
- Rivals now use turbo less often
- Rivals are now seeded more consistenly across levels
- Enemies are now less accurate at leading shots at short ranges
- Reduced Beam Turret turn rate
- Adjusted level generation such that relative sizing of different level types is now more consistent
- Level layout complexity is now based on difficulty and overall layout complexity has been reduced
- Dropping a weapon and then picking up a weapon of the same class will now always autoselect the new weapon
- Added HUD feedback for exchanging weapons
- Added keybind for exchanging weapons
- Added keybind for dropping current mine weapon
- Added settings for toggling rear and projectile cameras
- Improved various combat FX
- Improved CPU performance for large levels
- Fixed missing vertex colors for some pickup models
- Fixed a bug where secret door textures would tile normally and be too difficult to spot
- Fixed enemy generators not applying ejection force to spawned enemies
- Fixed a rare bug where Arclight would not play the firing sound for a charged shot
- Fixed entrance highlights sometimes being created for Phantom Wall and secret groups
Desecrators update for 23 November 2022
0.7.2a changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
