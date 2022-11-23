 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 23 November 2022

0.7.2a changelist

Build 9997486

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased Mega Mine trigger radius
  • Reduced Rival weapon damage (Now deals 100% of player damage at Hazard 5)
  • Rivals now use turbo less often
  • Rivals are now seeded more consistenly across levels
  • Enemies are now less accurate at leading shots at short ranges
  • Reduced Beam Turret turn rate
  • Adjusted level generation such that relative sizing of different level types is now more consistent
  • Level layout complexity is now based on difficulty and overall layout complexity has been reduced
  • Dropping a weapon and then picking up a weapon of the same class will now always autoselect the new weapon
  • Added HUD feedback for exchanging weapons
  • Added keybind for exchanging weapons
  • Added keybind for dropping current mine weapon
  • Added settings for toggling rear and projectile cameras
  • Improved various combat FX
  • Improved CPU performance for large levels
  • Fixed missing vertex colors for some pickup models
  • Fixed a bug where secret door textures would tile normally and be too difficult to spot
  • Fixed enemy generators not applying ejection force to spawned enemies
  • Fixed a rare bug where Arclight would not play the firing sound for a charged shot
  • Fixed entrance highlights sometimes being created for Phantom Wall and secret groups

