X-Plane 12 Beta 14

* XPD-13432 - Fix for washed out forests.
- XPD-13433 - Possible cloud type/coverage bug.
- XPD-13423 - Crash cancelling landing clearance under some circumstances.
- XPD-13388 - Create Multi-Texture Allocate API.
- XPD-13387 - Allocation Arenas for VRAM based on lifetime.
- XPD-13367 - Filing a flightplan airborne while already controlled clears most status, potentially making it impossible to continue.
- XPD-13087 - Flickering of shadows starting after a few minutes when using real weather - frequency dependent on camera movement speed.
- XPD-13085 - Taxiways on some airports blocked by underpass object.
- XPD-12793 - Cloud transfer buffer is repeatedly re-allocated.
- XPD-12783 - Some residential roads have no streetlights at all.
- XPD-13435 - Improve SSAO on terrain at altitude.
- XPD-13422 - Tone down color temperature changes.
- XPD-13418 - Remove more outdated Aerosoft custom airports.
- XPD-13413 - Library: legacy OBJ-based trees are now deprecated.
- XPD-13412 - For airports with no defined flows, autogen'd flows should be created for low-vis conditions where not all runways have ILS.
- XPD-13410 - Approach altitude steps are transmitting before checking terrain avoidance resulting in unnecessary calls.
- XPD-13397 - From Bug Report: A330 Airbus Interior Objects not "hi res" in Plane Maker.
- XPD-13343 - SDK DataRef "sim/flightmodel/position/true_psi" contains negative values.
- XPD-13090 - Unable to rotate elevator from dataref.
- XPD-12993 - Tree shadow visibility too short and without fade in.
- XPD-12258 - B737: Crazy flap fairings motion when it's used as AI.
- XPD-13407 - Further tuning of the Cirrus SF50 yaw damper system.
- XPD-13399 - Service Ceiling was too low and affecting cleared altitudes.
- XPD-13400 - Readback of "Approach Cancelled" message showed a phrase expansion code.
- XPD-13358 - Saitek Pro Throttle Quadrant image on Windows is of poor quality.
