Dota 2 update for 23 November 2022
ClientVersion 5556
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Angel of Vex
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Extra notes