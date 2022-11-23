Patch Notes v0.05r14 Early Access

Features:
- Added Music/Intro/intro.mp3 which will play during the match intro. Customizable in mods.
Tweaks:
- Better situational pass coverage AI. They will pick you off in the middle and not get beat deep or on the edges.
- Increased character rotation speed in all physics settings from 0.75 to 1.5 for a much more fluid gameplay experience.
Improvements:
- Changed in-game keyboard to reset to original value unless you hit enter.
- Added spacebar to in-game keyboard.
Changed files in this update