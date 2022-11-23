 Skip to content

Football Simulator update for 23 November 2022

Patch Notes v0.05r14 Early Access

Patch Notes v0.05r14 Early Access

Features:

  • Added Music/Intro/intro.mp3 which will play during the match intro. Customizable in mods.

Tweaks:

  • Better situational pass coverage AI. They will pick you off in the middle and not get beat deep or on the edges.
  • Increased character rotation speed in all physics settings from 0.75 to 1.5 for a much more fluid gameplay experience.

Improvements:

  • Changed in-game keyboard to reset to original value unless you hit enter.
  • Added spacebar to in-game keyboard.

