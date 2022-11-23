Announcement of Version 1.1.2

After collecting the feedback from the players in the group, the production team made an urgent update and adjustment. This time, the content is as follows:
- Adjusted the monster's judgment range
- Added auxiliary line of sight
- Fixed some known issues
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
After collecting the feedback from the players in the group, the production team made an urgent update and adjustment. This time, the content is as follows:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update