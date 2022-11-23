 Skip to content

蛮王与女武神 update for 23 November 2022

Announcement of Version 1.1.2

Build 9996842

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After collecting the feedback from the players in the group, the production team made an urgent update and adjustment. This time, the content is as follows:

  1. Adjusted the monster's judgment range
  2. Added auxiliary line of sight
  3. Fixed some known issues

Changed files in this update

