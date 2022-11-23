 Skip to content

Time Break Chronicles update for 23 November 2022

Patch version 0.5.11b (Beta Branch)

This small patch addresses a few issues reported from 0.5.10b.

Changelog for version 0.5.11b

  • Fixed Ianas' Bow relic not working properly
  • Fixed Samurai's Lucid Mind skill level 3 not working properly
  • Fixed Utility Belt relic making gadget skills added mid battle into bonus actions
  • Fixed discepancy between in-battle and in-menu description for Smoke Bomb skill
  • Fixed some interface issues in skills menu on Gadgeteer
  • Fixed Gadgeteer's Polishing upgrade not working properly
  • Removed "replace" option on skill detail menu when it is not available (which is most of the time)

