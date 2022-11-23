Patch version 0.5.11b (Beta Branch)

This small patch addresses a few issues reported from 0.5.10b.
Changelog for version 0.5.11b
- Fixed Ianas' Bow relic not working properly
- Fixed Samurai's Lucid Mind skill level 3 not working properly
- Fixed Utility Belt relic making gadget skills added mid battle into bonus actions
- Fixed discepancy between in-battle and in-menu description for Smoke Bomb skill
- Fixed some interface issues in skills menu on Gadgeteer
- Fixed Gadgeteer's Polishing upgrade not working properly
- Removed "replace" option on skill detail menu when it is not available (which is most of the time)
Changed depots in beta branch