File Under Kingdom update for 23 November 2022

Update notes for v1.2.1

23 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • An Undo Button that will remove the most recent building placed down by the player.
  • Several tool tips for buttons as well as the dialogue screen after the first campaign level to better explain how the player can change the story.
  • Castles for the Freeplay maps as well as an option to play with or without unlimited funds.

Fixed:

  • When exiting to the main menu from the pause menu, the board/map could be seen resetting to its starting state, now it should reset once hidden from view.

Changed files in this update

File Under Kingdom Depot Windows Depot 1851122
File Under Kingdom Depot Mac Depot 1851123
File Under Kingdom Depot Linux Depot 1851124
