Update notes for v1.2.1

Added:
- An Undo Button that will remove the most recent building placed down by the player.
- Several tool tips for buttons as well as the dialogue screen after the first campaign level to better explain how the player can change the story.
- Castles for the Freeplay maps as well as an option to play with or without unlimited funds.
Fixed:
- When exiting to the main menu from the pause menu, the board/map could be seen resetting to its starting state, now it should reset once hidden from view.
Changed files in this update