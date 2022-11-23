 Skip to content

Ruin or Victory update for 23 November 2022

Update 1.062

Build 9996400

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Improvements

  • Added combat objectives to Journey mode as a random alternative to completely defeating the enemy
  • Added technology 'Animal Husbandry' that benefits farm animals
  • Added new player start options in Free Build and Scenario


Corrections and Fixes

  • AI using a reduced start placed the foundations of buildings for which they did not have the required tech
  • The map preset select arrows in the Scenario and Free Build screens did not apply the new preset

Balance

  • Gathering food from dead animals does not require or benefit from having a tool
  • Decreased the starting resources, humans, and items for a reduced AI start
  • Adjusted the research times of several technologies
  • Reduced the aggressiveness of larger herds of animals
  • Increased human unarmed melee damage

UI/UX

  • Holding the queue or pre-queue keys when clicking on a workshop's item queue will add or remove 5 of the clicked item at that position in the queue
  • Renaming all saves and presets keeps the previous name when no new name is entered

