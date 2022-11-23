Update 1.062

New Features and Improvements
- Added combat objectives to Journey mode as a random alternative to completely defeating the enemy
- Added technology 'Animal Husbandry' that benefits farm animals
- Added new player start options in Free Build and Scenario
Corrections and Fixes
- AI using a reduced start placed the foundations of buildings for which they did not have the required tech
- The map preset select arrows in the Scenario and Free Build screens did not apply the new preset
Balance
- Gathering food from dead animals does not require or benefit from having a tool
- Decreased the starting resources, humans, and items for a reduced AI start
- Adjusted the research times of several technologies
- Reduced the aggressiveness of larger herds of animals
- Increased human unarmed melee damage
UI/UX
- Holding the queue or pre-queue keys when clicking on a workshop's item queue will add or remove 5 of the clicked item at that position in the queue
- Renaming all saves and presets keeps the previous name when no new name is entered
