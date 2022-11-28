In version 1.1.0 we've addressed issues where the shatter ball would stutter while playing at a high refresh rate, issues where player leaderboard positions would display incorrectly, and we've made some changes to the balancing of circular levels and the Cold Shoulder boss.

Bug Fixes

Fixed ball stuttering issue.

Fixed Leaderboard display issues.

Adjusted controller sensitivity in circular levels

Boosted the power of the “blow” mechanic during the Cold Shoulder boss encounter.

Known issues:

Issue where players are experiencing input lag.

Thank you for all your feedback and support as work through these fixes!

If you're experiencing issues in Shatter Remastered Deluxe, you can reach our Customer Support team by emailing Support@PikPok.com. Please make sure to include the platform/OS you're playing on in your message.

